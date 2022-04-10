J. David Abernethy
May 24, 1954 - April 8, 2022
J. David Abernethy, 67, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a brief illness.
He was born May 24, 1954, in Catawba County, where he remained a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late J. Carroll Abernethy Jr. and Barbara Ann Sigmon Abernethy.
A graduate of Hickory High School, David graduated from Wake Forest University and proceeded to earn his Law Degree at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began practicing law with his father and soon became a patent attorney for Siecor. David then established his own patent office in Hickory. He served as a District Court Judge and Staff attorney for Catawba County Social Services before retiring in 2016.
David was an active member of Corinth Reformed Church, filling many roles for the church in his years of servitude. He served as a member of the Western NC Association of UCC Churches and the Blowing Rock Conference Center. He was extremely active in civic groups, including Hickory Masonic Lodge #343, the Hickory Kiwanis Club, and was a member of the Catawba County Board of Elections. Known for his deep, melodic voice, David was a long time member of the Hickory Choral Society, anchoring the bass section with his determination in the pursuit of excellence. With quick wit and precise observations, David made friends easily.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon B. Abernethy of the home; his children, John D. Abernethy and wife, Kayla, of Albuquerque, N.M., Laura A. Wiles and husband, Cory, of Denver, N.C., and Robert F. Abernethy and wife, Mary Beth White, of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Asher P. Abernethy-White, Joshua D. Abernethy-White and Hazel J. Abernethy-White all of Taylorsville; brothers, Jones C. Abernethy III and wife, Martha, of Winston-Salem and Avery M. Abernethy and wife, Lynn, of Auburn, Ala.
Memorial service will be held Monday, April 11, at 4 p.m., at Corinth Reformed Church, with Pastor Bob Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. The service will be livestreamed at https://corinthtoday.org/live.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Blowing Rock Conference Center, 1818 Goforth Rd., Blowing Rock, NC 28605; Hickory Choral Society, 243 3rd Ave. NE # 2N, Hickory, NC 28601; or Corinth Reformed Church, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.
Hickory Funeral Homewww.hickoryfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 10, 2022.