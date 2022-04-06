Menu
James William Campbell
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
James William Campbell

Mr. James William Campbell, 84, of Dudley Shoals, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Anmed Medical Center in South Carolina, following a period of declining health.

James was born in Catawba County, to the late James Franklin Campbell and Nell Hardy Campbell. He worked at Century Furniture in Hickory, and was a member at Ebenezer United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Harrison; and nieces, Leslie Campbell and Jennifer Campbell.

Survivors include his wife, Delores Campbell of Granite Falls; children, Billy Campbell of Granite Falls and Gary Paul Campbell of Granite Falls; siblings, Peggy Economou and husband, Archie, of Vermont, and Bobby Campbell of Boone; brother-in-law, Lowell "Bud" Spencer and wife, Jean, of Granite Falls; sister-in-law, Claudia Spencer; nephews, Christopher Economou, Ronnie Spencer, and Mark Spencer; and niece, Jacqueline Kirkland.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 8, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Alan Gaylord officiating. Interment at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery will follow.

www.mackiefh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 6, 2022.
