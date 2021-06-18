Michael "Mike" StarnesMay 22, 1968 - June 13, 2021Michael "Mike" Starnes, 53, of Concord, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 13, 2021, with family by his side.Mike was born in Concord, May 22, 1968. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Starnes Sr.; and his stepfather, James Canupp.Those left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Lisa Canupp; daughter, Jessica Starnes; brother, Don and wife, Windy Starnes; stepbrother, Lannie and wife, Connie; girlfriend, Cathy Gresham; and his niece, Allison, who was devoted to Mike's care during his illness.The family will receive friends Friday, June 18, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E in Concord. The funeral service will take place at 3 p.m., officiated by Pastor Stephen Burrow. Burial will immediately follow at West Concord Cemetery, Union Cemetery Road in Concord.