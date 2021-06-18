Menu
Michael "Mike" Starnes
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Michael "Mike" Starnes

May 22, 1968 - June 13, 2021

Michael "Mike" Starnes, 53, of Concord, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 13, 2021, with family by his side.

Mike was born in Concord, May 22, 1968. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Starnes Sr.; and his stepfather, James Canupp.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Lisa Canupp; daughter, Jessica Starnes; brother, Don and wife, Windy Starnes; stepbrother, Lannie and wife, Connie; girlfriend, Cathy Gresham; and his niece, Allison, who was devoted to Mike's care during his illness.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 18, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E in Concord. The funeral service will take place at 3 p.m., officiated by Pastor Stephen Burrow. Burial will immediately follow at West Concord Cemetery, Union Cemetery Road in Concord.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
Jun
18
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
Jun
18
Burial
West Concord Cemetery
Union Cemetery Road , Concord , NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Mike! Light & love to the entire family..esp Don, Jessica & Tonda. Love you all!!!
Carmen M Carroll
Friend
July 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sorry for your loss. Mike will be missed by all that knew & loved him.
Paul Fredell
Family
June 17, 2021
