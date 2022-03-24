Amy J. McGinness

Aug. 16, 1960 - Mar. 19, 2022

NEWMAN - Amy J. McGinness, 61, of Newman passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Amy was born on August 16, 1960 in Tuscola, IL to Harrold and Rose (Jurney) Gallion.

She is survived by five children: Christopher (Taylor) Ray, Ted (Jessi) McGinness, Ferrin (Danny Stankus) McGinness, Jake McGinness, and Bethany (Jordan) Hellman; two grandchildren: Kade Ray and Chloe Hellman; two sisters: Cathy Boyd and Diane (Charly) Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrold and Rose Gallion.

Amy earned a Bachelor's degree in Organizational and Professional Development from Eastern Illinois University, in Charleston, and was employed at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for the past 13 years, most recently as the Real Estate and Business Operations Specialist in the Real Estate Services department. She was an avid Illini basketball fan and had a Big 10 game on whenever she could. She liked to keep active herself by running, hiking, and cycling, and preferred relaxing outdoors as well, watching the sunset from the patio, or having a drink by the fire pit. She was always updating the look of her home and her wardrobe, enjoying landscaping, home decorating, and fashion. Amy will be remembered by her family as determined, independent, on-the-go, and as a fiercely loving force to be reckoned with.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Joines Funeral Home (Newman) with Father Keith Walder officiating. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the funeral home with burial following at the Newman Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Amy's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (https://www.bcrf.org).