Jane Evelyn Wilcox
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St
Seward, NE

Jane Evelyn (Schuknecht) Wilcox

September 27, 1942 - December 9, 2021

Jane Evelyn Wilcox, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Lincoln. Jane was born on September 27, 1942 in York, to Elmer and Eleanora (Nelson) Schuknecht.

Survivors include son, Michael Wilcox (Stacey McKenzie) of Los Angeles, California; daughter, Kathryn Wilcox of Crete; and granddaughter, Sophia Wilcox of San Luis Obispo, California; numerous relatives, including Judy Nienkamp of Nebraska City, Betty (Todd) Mason and their children Jacob and Emily of Firth, and Meredith Nienkamp (Dawn Walker) of Eyota, Minnesota. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Arlyce Ann Nienkamp.

Funeral service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Interment: Blue Ridge Cemetery, Gresham. Gathering of family and friends: 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, at the funeral home. Memorials in care of York Adopt-A-Pet. Please visit volzkefuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Memorial Gathering
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St, Seward, NE
Dec
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St, Seward, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Volzke Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry I could not make it to the memorial. God bless your family.
Robert Conell
December 21, 2021
