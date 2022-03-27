Keith R. Hightshoe

July 24, 1937 - March 2, 2022

Keith R. Hightshoe, 84, of Lincoln, died on March 2, 2022. Mr. Hightshoe was born July 24, 1937 to Archie and E. Maybelle (Alley) Hightshoe in Ashland, NE. Keith worked as a mechanic & heavy equipment operator for Hightshoe Construction, Hightshoe Automotive, Sapp Brothers, Frieden Construction, Lincoln Lumber Company & Lincoln Auto Auction.

Keith's passion was his racing which spanned 5 decades. He started racing in 1955 at Arlington, NE and his last race was in 2000 at Beatrice, NE. He took a 9 year retirement from racing in the 70's where he did pick-up pulling with the American Pullers Association & drag racing but his heart was always dirt track racing. He returned to racing in 1985 as owner & driver of his cars.

He was very proud of his induction into four racing hall of fames, Beatrice Speedway, Belleville KS High Banks, NE Auto Racing Hall of Fame & BCRA-Big Car Racing Association. He always had a soft spot for his younger racing fans, the kids. He would let them in his car after races, handed out signed pictures & sponsored the Kids Trophy that was given away at Eagle Raceway for several years.

Keith was willing to mentor the younger racers & his trailer was open to his competitors for parts if it meant they could keep racing. After retiring from racing officially he bought his SSR that he proudly displayed at car shows in the summer with close friends. He also enjoyed watching one of his granddaughters play softball through her high school years & summer travel teams.

Keith is survived by his wife, Linda of 47 years; children, Brandon (Rachel) Hightshoe of Lincoln, Rick Hightshoe, Deborah (Steve) Jurgensen, Christine (Boyd) Johnson all from Ashland, NE; siblings, Elsie Martin, Eileen Clark, Erma Walter, Helen (Gerald) Brodd, Faye Massa; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces & nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents & grandparents.

A Celebration of Keith's Life will be 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Speedway Museum, 599 Oakcreek Drive, Lincoln, NE. Interment will be private in Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.