Reginald "Reg" Lynn Gartner, D.D.S.

May 11, 1941 - June 22, 2021

Reginald "Reg" Lynn Gartner, D.D.S., 80 of Fredericksburg, Texas, formerly of Grand Island, Nebraska, died on June 22, 2021 at Hill Country Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Dr. Gartner was born on May 11, 1941, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Robert and Hulda (Sattler) Gartner. He grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and graduated from Lincoln High School.

He did his undergraduate study at University of Nebraska, and received his Dental degree (D.D.S.) in 1967 from University of Nebraska College of Dentistry in Lincoln. Reg entered the United States Air Force Dental Corps in September, 1967, and served as Base Oral Surgeon at Forbes Air Force Base, Topeka, Kansas and was honorably discharged in August, 1969 at rank of Captain.

He married Linda Pauley on December 28, 1962, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The couple made their home in Grand Island, Nebraska, where he practiced General Dentistry for 35 years. For his first year in Grand Island, he served as staff dentist at the Nebraska Veterans Home for 1-2 days a week. For this service, he was given the honorary "Admiral in the Nebraska Navy" award. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served on several committees.

He strongly believed in giving back to his community and served on many Boards; Hall County Hospital Authority, Hall County Housing Authority, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, City/County Board of Health, Hall County Red Cross Board, Crane Meadows Nature Center and Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer. Reg also served as a Director on the Home Federal Bank Board for 21 years. He was an active participant in the Nebraska Dental Association, and was inducted as a Fellow in both The American College of Dentists and The International College of Dentists.

After retirement from active practice, he taught clinical dentistry part time at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Dentistry at Lincoln, and also taught in the clinic at Central Community College, Dental Hygiene school. In May 2002 Reg and Linda moved to Fredericksburg, Texas, in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. They had visited the area for many years and always hoped to move there sometime.

Reg was active in the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. He continued his civic participation in the Hill Country Community Needs Council, Good Samaritan Center, and Hill Country Community Hospital Wellness Center boards. He was a member of the Fredericksburg Noon Rotary Club and participated in the Gillespie County Leadership program. Reg served as a "Redcoat" and enthusiastic ambassador of the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce. He loved sharing stories and solving the world's problems with his morning coffee group.

Reg loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He instilled the love of nature and outdoors in both of his sons. The times spent with friends in a goose blind on the Platte River, or walking the fields in search of pheasant and quail were special to him. Along with his wife, he enjoyed cooking and entertaining their many friends in their home. Both Reg and Linda had a mutual love of travel. They were fortunate to visit six continents and nearly 100 countries.

Reg is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda, two sons and daughters-in-law, Ted and AnneMarie Gartner, of Wimberley, Texas and Adam and Crissy Gartner, of Frankfurt, Germany and one sister, Diane Biesendorfer of Colorado. Reg was blessed with four grandchildren, Kathleen and Jack in Texas and Gabriella and Lyla in Germany, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents and a sister, Sharon, preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church on Wednesday June 30, with Rev. George Lumpkin officiating. Dr. Gartner requested cremation. Inurnment will be in the Columbarium at Trinity United Methodist Church, in Grand Island, Nebraska, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church Fredericksburg TX or the Dr. Reg and Linda Gartner Endowed Scholarship at the University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508.