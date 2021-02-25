William (Bill) D. Achord

February 3, 2021

William D. Achord (Bill), of Lincoln NE, passed February 3, 2021. Bill was born in Minden to Donald and Carol Claar Achord. He grew up in Franklin and moved to Lincoln as a young man. He attended College View Academy, UNL, and studied Social Psychology at USC. Bill was a non-combatant medic in the Vietnam War 1969-71,173rd Airborne Brigade. He was awarded the Bronze Star.

He is survived by sons, John Achord of Lincoln, and Samuel Achord (Julie), grandsons August, Elliot and Albert of Denmark; brothers, Tad Achord and Kiff Achord (Sara); sister-in-law Marilyn Achord; nephew and nieces, David Achord, Karmen Achord, Jennifer Rountree, and Cynthia Swarts.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Bill when it is possible for the family to be together.