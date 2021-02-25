Menu
William D. Achord

William (Bill) D. Achord

February 3, 2021

William D. Achord (Bill), of Lincoln NE, passed February 3, 2021. Bill was born in Minden to Donald and Carol Claar Achord. He grew up in Franklin and moved to Lincoln as a young man. He attended College View Academy, UNL, and studied Social Psychology at USC. Bill was a non-combatant medic in the Vietnam War 1969-71,173rd Airborne Brigade. He was awarded the Bronze Star.

He is survived by sons, John Achord of Lincoln, and Samuel Achord (Julie), grandsons August, Elliot and Albert of Denmark; brothers, Tad Achord and Kiff Achord (Sara); sister-in-law Marilyn Achord; nephew and nieces, David Achord, Karmen Achord, Jennifer Rountree, and Cynthia Swarts.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Bill when it is possible for the family to be together. Condolences at aspenaftercare.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear this news. My wish my deepest sympathy to Bill´s family. Bill was not only my long time trusted friend and business partner, he was like family to me and my wife. I have so many fond memories of our many business trips together and our long conversations. He taught me so many things through the years, from marketing techniques to native culture and everything in between. I will always miss you my friend. RIP Bill.
John Powers
May 18, 2021
Achord family, I´m sorry to hear about Bill´s passing. I am sure Don is elated to be with Bill again! You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs & blessings to you all. Love, Dorothy´s daughter, Katie
Katie Kasper Helzer
February 26, 2021
From my perspective Bill was a good man and I enjoyed his company.
Brian Kamler
February 25, 2021
