LEXINGTON - Ardith Elaine (Verbeck) Bendler, 92, of Lexington died Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Bill Ohlmann officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. A private burial will be prior to the celebration at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege. She was born March 25, 1930, at the hospital in Holdrege to Art and Nina (Giles) Verbeck. She married Bob Bendler on June 25, 1950. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Scott Bendler, Dave Bendler and Julee Mather; sister JoAnne Horn; along with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Mother is with us always, first in Her lifetime, then in your memories ❤ May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. May Her memory be eternal. Prayers, hugs and love to all of you ❤
Sara Maloley Mary Ann Nohalty
Friend
April 15, 2022
Scott, Dave, Julee and family, so sorry for your loss! Thank God she lived a full life. Light and prayers to you all!