LEXINGTON - Ardith Elaine (Verbeck) Bendler, 92, of Lexington died Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Bill Ohlmann officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

A private burial will be prior to the celebration at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

She was born March 25, 1930, at the hospital in Holdrege to Art and Nina (Giles) Verbeck.

She married Bob Bendler on June 25, 1950. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Scott Bendler, Dave Bendler and Julee Mather; sister JoAnne Horn; along with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 16, 2022.