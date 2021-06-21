CAMBRIDGE - Freddie B. Loudenslager Sr., 81, of Indianola, Iowa, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Cambridge, Neb., Memorial Hospital.

Family viewing only.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Arapahoe Cemetery with George Probasco officiating. Military rites will be presented by the Edison American Legion and the U.S. Naval Honor Guard.

Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements.

He was born March 2, 1940, in Harlan, Iowa, to John C. and Violet May (Stohl) Loudenslager.

He married Dorothy Jean Nielsen on Aug. 29, 1964, at Harlan. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son Fred Loudenslager Jr. of Indianola, Iowa; daughters, Wendy Squier of Indianola, Iowa, Brenda Keeney of Indianola, Iowa, and Chanda Carlson of Arapahoe; sister, Betty Larsen of Harlan, Iowa; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 21, 2021.