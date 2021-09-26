Aaron Robert Hass

Aaron Robert Hass, 42 years young, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

He was born on May 16, 1979, to Susan (Role) and Randy Hass. He lived his first 8 years in Chaseburg before his family moved to the Town of Shelby on the Hass family ridge next door to his grandparents and aunts, uncles, and cousins. He learned family history, work ethic and built a strong connection with his grandpa, Robert.

Aaron attended Central High School, where he played football and made many lasting friendships. He will forever be remembered as one of the "hogs". The memories he made during his four years at Central stayed with him through his whole life. He was the type of guy who was friends with everyone he met.

In 1997, Aaron met his wife, Kara Schatzley. They married in 2004 and brought two children into the world – Aubrey in 2005 and Drew in 2008. To say that he was proud of them is an understatement. They were his whole world and will grow to be amazing people because of him.

When he wasn't racing his stock car or acting as crew chief for Drew's go kart, he enjoyed watching both kids participate in multiple sports. He spent countless hours teaching them how to hunt deer and turkeys and how to shoot trap. He had a deep love for his family's land and history, which he has passed down to both children. They know where all the good tree stands are, how to get to them and how to fix them, thanks to the time he spent with them.

He was employed at La Crosse Glass Company for the past 26 years. First, in the shop as a Fabricator, then in the field as a Glazer and recently took on the role of Project Manager. Aaron was also a 3rd generation, active member of St. John's United Church of Christ and a lifetime member of Chaseburg Rod and Gun Club.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kara, his daughter, Aubrey, and his son, Drew. He is also survived by his parents, Randy and Susan; his sister, Melissa Heinig (Brad Koenig); his in-laws, Dave and Carol Schatzley, Debbie Hollenbeck and Tony Wamback, Annie and Keith Weigel and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his Godchildren, Austin Beitlich and Nora Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ellsworth and Ardella Role, and paternal grandparents, Robert and Shirley Hass.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 29th, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 630 West Ave. So., La Crosse. Pastor John Parkyn will officiate. Burial will follow in Trinity East Cemetery in rural La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Aubrey and Drew would be preferred. We would also ask that masks be worn when indoors.