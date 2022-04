I first remember meeting Chris in T-ball for Park and Rec when we were in grade school. My parents told me to make friends with him because they knew his parents. I ran into him again in middle school, because we both had to take summer school that year. We didn't get along. We both left Aquinas Middle school to thrive in public school. Despite our Summer school differences, he took me under his wing in high-school even though he was Logan, and I was Central high. That really surprised me! I was always welcomed at the Callahan household, and they are still like a second family to me. I think about him and his father every day and always will.

Fritz Noelke Friend May 2, 2021