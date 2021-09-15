Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lola M. McDowell

Lola M. McDowell

KNOXVILLE, TN - Lola M. McDowell, age 73, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on August 26, 2021.

Born near Desoto, WI, Lola grew up on a farm until moving to Viroqua, WI, where she resided until moving to Knoxville in 2005.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Boyd and Eunice (Raymond) Worman; her brother, Dwight Worman; her father and mother-in law, Fred and Lois (McClurg) McDowell; and brothers-in-law: Larry Champion and Paul McDowell.

She is survived by her daughters: Lisa Johns (David) of Allen Park, MI, Larissa McGregor (Troy) of Viroqua; her sons: Aaron McDowell of Memphis, TN, Adam (Ann) McDowell of Westby, WI, Abram (Shawna) McDowell of Viroqua, WI, and "adopted" son, Shaynn Davey (Nichol) of Westby, WI; grandchildren: Braeden, Kamden, Coen and Garen Johns, Makenzie, Madison and Slade Stackhouse, Tempe Hauber, Sydney McGregor, Cullen, Lauren, Brynn, and Aida McDowell, Ayden and Benson McDowell, Kamryn, Raegan, Harper and Lincoln Davey; sisters: Donna Champion of Venice, FL; Elaine Worman (Rainer Goerres) of San Diego, CA; and Lynelle Randolph (Aubrey) of Beloit, WI; many nieces and nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of Christ in Viroqua on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I just learned today (9-26) of Lola's homegoing. Although I grieve for the family, I rejoice for her. She is where she wanted to be, safe in the arms of Jesus. Be encouraged to know that she has received the complete healing from all earthly ills and pain. There will be and probably have already been those who have said that in time, you'll get over it. That's not true. Having buried both of my parents, I have a little experience in this. You never "get over" loosing a loved one. You just learn how to keep going without them. My deepest sympathy to her children, grandchildren, other family and friends.
Debbie Finup Craft Heidt
Friend
September 26, 2021
Prayers and our deepest condolences to the whole family.
Michael and Sandie Holbrook
September 13, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Lola's family. We were cousing but didn't see each very often. May she rest in peace.
Linda (White) Ericks0non
Family
September 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results