Lola M. McDowell

KNOXVILLE, TN - Lola M. McDowell, age 73, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on August 26, 2021.

Born near Desoto, WI, Lola grew up on a farm until moving to Viroqua, WI, where she resided until moving to Knoxville in 2005.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Boyd and Eunice (Raymond) Worman; her brother, Dwight Worman; her father and mother-in law, Fred and Lois (McClurg) McDowell; and brothers-in-law: Larry Champion and Paul McDowell.

She is survived by her daughters: Lisa Johns (David) of Allen Park, MI, Larissa McGregor (Troy) of Viroqua; her sons: Aaron McDowell of Memphis, TN, Adam (Ann) McDowell of Westby, WI, Abram (Shawna) McDowell of Viroqua, WI, and "adopted" son, Shaynn Davey (Nichol) of Westby, WI; grandchildren: Braeden, Kamden, Coen and Garen Johns, Makenzie, Madison and Slade Stackhouse, Tempe Hauber, Sydney McGregor, Cullen, Lauren, Brynn, and Aida McDowell, Ayden and Benson McDowell, Kamryn, Raegan, Harper and Lincoln Davey; sisters: Donna Champion of Venice, FL; Elaine Worman (Rainer Goerres) of San Diego, CA; and Lynelle Randolph (Aubrey) of Beloit, WI; many nieces and nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of Christ in Viroqua on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m.