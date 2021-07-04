Shinstine, David Paul

MADISON - David Paul Shinstine joined his parents, Merle and Dorothy (Otto) Shinstine, and his sister, Mary Ann, in heaven on Father's Day, Sunday, June 20, 2021. During his 64 years, David met every challenge Down syndrome threw his way with strength and dignity, and always with a little humor for good measure. Ultimately, however, he couldn't overcome the ravages of Alzheimer's disease.

David worked at Opportunities, Inc. for more than 30 years. He was a longtime Special Olympian, competing in the International Special Olympics in 1983 in track and field events. He excelled in Special Olympics bowling at the state level and played softball and basketball as well. David was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Milwaukee Brewers. He loved country music and took several trips to Nashville with Another Choice, Inc.

David is survived by his five siblings, Carol (Ken) Connor, Kathy (Chris) Davis, Jerry (Kim) Shinstine, Mike (Carrie) Shinstine, and Lori (Bob Hoffmann) Shinstine; three nieces; four nephews; five grandnieces; one grandnephew; his aunt, Marita Fennel; and many cousins and friends.

David's family is grateful for the wonderful care and support he received for the past 10 years from his Rise Up caregivers, starting with Mike, most recently Robin, and many other capable and kind caregivers in between. David was also fortunate to be assisted at various times in his life by his job coach, Natalie, and by other excellent staff from Opportunities, Inc., Avenues to Community, the YMCA CAP Program, MARC East, and Heartland Hospice.

David's memorial service will be held at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on Wednesday, July 14, at 11 a.m., with visitation an hour before the service. Memorials may be made to MARC East, 66 Buttonwood Drive, Madison, WI 53718, or to a charity of your choice.

Hug Mom, Dad, and Mary Ann for us, dear brother. The many, many hugs you always so generously gave us will last until we meet again. And...know that your birthday will continue to be celebrated as a national holiday by all of your family.

