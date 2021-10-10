Fossen, Earl Andrew

STOUGHTON - Earl Andrew Fossen, 89, Stoughton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sept. 30, 2021.

On Aug. 21, 1932, he was born to Andrew and Ida Fossen and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1951. He met Helen Wolden at a dance at Turner Hall, and they married on Sept. 10, 1955.

Earl spent his life in Stoughton, except for two years when stationed in Hawaii for the U.S. Army. He had multiple careers and many talents. He was a husband, father, farmer, truck driver, electrician, woodworker, and carpenter. He designed and built homes where he raised his family and a home for his parents' retirement. He worked as a printer, producing the Stoughton Courier Hub in the '60s, and at Straus Printing in Madison. He started his own successful typography business in the '70s, Earl Fossen House of Type, pioneering what is known today as digital typesetting and composition.

He was active in the church he grew up in, Central Lutheran of Stoughton, and was president of the congregation during the merger with Our Savior Lutheran (Stoughton). He served on church leadership during the design and construction of the new church, Covenant Lutheran.

In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. For 20 years he looked forward to every valet shift at the Stoughton Hospital. In 2001, Earl's wife, Helen, survived a serious brain hemorrhage. He spent the subsequent years devoted to her care and happiness until she passed away in 2018.

Well into his 80s, he enjoyed ushering at church, volunteering, woodworking, watching football, traveling, and breakfasts at the Koffee Kup. Earl loved life, his family, and his community. Though he was a busy man, he was always present, always there when needed. Earl never raised his fists and only raised his voice in joy. He always wanted his children and grandchildren to stay a little longer and never let them leave without a hug. The only thing Earl ever hated was tobacco - smoking it, chewing it, but especially harvesting it.

As deeply saddened as we are by our father and grandfather's passing, we are smiling that he and Helen are dancing together again in heaven.

Earl is survived by his children, son, Mark Fossen and wife, Shelly, of Lake Delton, Wis., daughter, Roxane Kobriger, and husband, Joe, of Chilton, Wis., and son, Dale Fossen and wife, Paula, of Buckeye, Ariz.; his three granddaughters; four grandsons; three great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson.

Earl's family expresses heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers at Stoughton Hospital, Skaalen, and especially Dr. Agni for his compassionate care for Helen and Earl over many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association for Dementia Research.

A private family celebration of life is being planned.

