Meyer, Fredrick D. "Fred"

MADISON - Fredrick Du Wayne Meyer, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born to Arthur and Martha (Hiltbrand) Meyer on Sept. 27, 1942, in Madison, Wis.

Fred grew up in the Barneveld area and graduated from Barneveld High School. He worked for many years on the family farm. He started a career working in the beer industry, first as a salesman and delivery driver with General Beverage, then with Don & Zach's Draft Service cleaning beer lines at many establishments around the Greater Madison Area. He joined Don & Zack's as a partner until he retired in 2018.

Fred enjoyed telling a good story, his weekly card games with friends, going to see the Brewers play, watching his grandchildren's sporting events, and watching game shows and sports on TV. Meyer family gatherings always included 1-10's for big games, Jass tournaments and a good hand of 31 for all the dimes. Family was a staple and very important to him.

Fred is survived by his children, Jason (Gena Roberts) Meyer, Jen (Bob) Jacobs, Megan (Mark) Fox and Collin (Amy Cuthbertson) Meyer; his grandchildren, Derby and Riley Jacobs, Mikayla, Kialee and Kalan Fox, Mary, Rowyn and Aedyn Meyer, and two bonus grandkids, Brissa and Braelyn; his special friend, Janice Fritz, and her daughter, Rachel "Shelly" Oie; his brothers, Blackie (Rita), Dave (Tory), Tom (Lynne) and Tim (Renee) Meyer; sisters, Helen Fink and Mary Weatherford; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Meyer; brothers-in-law, Trent Weatherford and Cornelius Fink; and many aunts, uncles and friends.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, with Pastor Jared Parmley presiding. A luncheon will follow at the VFW Post 7591, 30 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420