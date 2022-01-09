Schumacher, Michael "Mike"

WAUNAKEE - Michael "Mike" Schumacher, age 72, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, due to complications from diabetes. Mike was born on Aug. 24, 1949, in Madison, Wis., to parents, Roger and Ida (Blankenheim) Schumacher.

Mike was a 1967 graduate from La Follette High School, where he was a proud member of the La Follette Acappella Choir. He graduated from MATC with an associate degree in architectural design; he had a lifelong love of design of buildings and houses. He worked as a draftsman at Varco Pruden, Strang Partners, American Structures General, Solar Trac, and CC Erections. Upon his retirement, Mike worked at Slices and VFW Post 8483.

Mike enjoyed singing and sang in many groups including the St. Dennis Choirs and the Sound Factory Barbershop Quartet. He was also an avid fast-pitch softball player during the heyday of Madison fast-pitch softball. Mike also enjoyed running and competing in many Syttende Mai and Madison Marathon races.

Mike was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corp, and he was also a member of VFW Post 8483 and American Legion 481. One of Mike's greatest thrills was being a guardian on the Badger Honor Flight and then being honored to be chosen to attend as a Badger Flight Honoree with his son, Chad, who gave his father the gift of life when he donated a kidney to Mike.

Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pat; sons, Dennis (Christine), Chad (Tara), Todd (Marisa), and Bryan (Melissa); seven grandchildren, Nathan (fiancée, Zoe Clough), Grace, Michael, Claire, Gabrielle, Kaitlyn, and Cameron; his siblings, Sandy Buday, Robert (Diane), Al (Sandy), and Marie (John) Hewitt; sister-in-law, Kathy Retzlaff (Roy); and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Nancy (Vandenberg) Ober; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Perry and Pat Vandenberg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

"Hi, I'm Mike Schumacher. How do you like me so far?!?"

