Nicholson, Roger Allen

RICHLAND CENTER - Roger Allen Nicholson, 85, of Richland Center, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Pine Valley Community Village. He was born on March 18, 1936, in Akan Township, the son of Earsle E. and Nita M. (Eaton) Nicholson. Roger graduated from Richland Center High School. He attended Minnesota Bible College and received a bachelor's degree from the Cincinnati Bible College.

Roger married Joann Pierson on July 9, 1960. After moving to Madison, he worked various jobs and with the Civil Air Patrol. Together they moved to Cincinnati where he worked for the Cincinnati Bible College and volunteered as a traveling chaplain. When they returned to Richland Center, Roger worked in the photo department at Walmart. Roger enjoyed being a ham radio operator and being part of the Richland Center Repeaters. He liked spending his free time making teddy bears, teddy bear clothing, and doing needlepoints. Roger loved photography, making jewelry, and attending craft shows. He will always be remembered for his wit and all the jokes he told.

Roger is survived by his wife, Joann Nicholson of Richland Center; sister-in-law, Janet (Jim) Halpin of Delton, Ga.; cousins; and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL. Visitation will be held at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL on Tuesday, March 30 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Memorials in Roger's name may be made to the Park Street Christian Church. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com