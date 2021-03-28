Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Nicholson
FUNERAL HOME
Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service - Richland Center
120 North Park Street
Richland Center, WI

Nicholson, Roger Allen

RICHLAND CENTER - Roger Allen Nicholson, 85, of Richland Center, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Pine Valley Community Village. He was born on March 18, 1936, in Akan Township, the son of Earsle E. and Nita M. (Eaton) Nicholson. Roger graduated from Richland Center High School. He attended Minnesota Bible College and received a bachelor's degree from the Cincinnati Bible College.

Roger married Joann Pierson on July 9, 1960. After moving to Madison, he worked various jobs and with the Civil Air Patrol. Together they moved to Cincinnati where he worked for the Cincinnati Bible College and volunteered as a traveling chaplain. When they returned to Richland Center, Roger worked in the photo department at Walmart. Roger enjoyed being a ham radio operator and being part of the Richland Center Repeaters. He liked spending his free time making teddy bears, teddy bear clothing, and doing needlepoints. Roger loved photography, making jewelry, and attending craft shows. He will always be remembered for his wit and all the jokes he told.

Roger is survived by his wife, Joann Nicholson of Richland Center; sister-in-law, Janet (Jim) Halpin of Delton, Ga.; cousins; and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL. Visitation will be held at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL on Tuesday, March 30 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Memorials in Roger's name may be made to the Park Street Christian Church. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pratt Memorial Chapel
120 North Park Street, Richland Center, WI
Mar
30
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Pratt Memorial Chapel
120 North Park Street, Richland Center, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service - Richland Center
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service - Richland Center.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Pratt Funeral Home
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results