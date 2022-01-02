Buss, Steven J.

KAUKAUNA - Steven J. Buss, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Steve was born on Oct. 4, 1963, to Richard and Lou Ann (Schiffmann) Buss in Madison. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1982. On May 2, 1998, he was united in marriage to Shawn Strege in Watertown, Wis.

Steve, also known as Hawk or Buzz by many of his friends, grew up in Sun Prairie, Wis. He was an avid athlete in high school, along with his brothers and sister, playing football, baseball, and hockey. He continued to play softball and fast pitch softball for many years after high school for many local area teams. After high school, he worked installing truck scales, delivering supplies for Midwest Wholesale, and was currently employed with ASC1 for the past 33 years as a commercial kitchen cooking equipment repair technician. He loved his Wisconsin Badgers hockey and football teams and the Packers. His dad introduced him to his wife at a local Sun Prairie hangout. They had been together for 31 year and married 23 years.

In true form, Steve's last words to the truck driver next to him were "drive safe in this weather," showing his true personality to the end. Kindness matters, be kind.

Steve is survived by his wife, Shawn; his children, Jessica Buss and Blake Buss; his mom, Lou Ann Buss; siblings, Tom (Julie) Buss, Bob Buss, Jerry (Laurie) Buss, Rich (Jacqueline) Buss and Jannell Desjarlais; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Richard; a brother, Mike; and both sets of grandparents.

A memorial gathering was held on Dec. 30, 2021. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been established: https://www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-steve-buss?fbclid=IwAR3oSbtDadQ9CmqZpaJd52l9SpTbBTfVeRBfcPL0GzHrisUZe4jJX6suEFg.