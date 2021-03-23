Menu
Hubert D. "Herb" Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

Hubert D. "Herb" Allen, 86, of Jerome passed away March 19, 2021 at a local hospital. Services will be held at a later date and announced by Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Jerome Country Club
649 Golf Course Road, Jerome, ID
How time goes by so fast, but our memories are still with us, Herb and Mary you are still and always will be in our hearts.Thanks for the fun times ,but more important thanks for being our friends Paul Marge
paul and marge turner
March 18, 2022
We just found out tonight about Herb´s passing! We kept calling his number to see how he was doing and to see if he wanted to meet for lunch! Herb was a great friend! He helped us through some tough times! He had a huge heart! We will miss him! So glad he is home with Mary!
Dan and Karen Hall
April 27, 2021
I called Herb the first week in March. We hadn´t talked for a couple of years. I really liked Herb we had good times in southern cal and Idaho. Bless you Herb they will know in heaven that Herb has arrived.
Kelly Cadwallader
April 23, 2021
K. Goplen
April 14, 2021
My thoughts are with the Family and the Many Many Friends of Herb !!
[email protected]
April 13, 2021
Sorry to hear about Herb,he gave me a chance in 1994 and always treated me right.
Herb Assel
April 11, 2021
Herb was a wonderful person. I will miss his deep voice and his character. We miss him and Mary.
Gary Funderburg
March 31, 2021
So sad to hear of our friend Herb Allen passing.Herb will be missed by so many.He was truly a great person with a big heart.Happy Trucking Herb
Paul and Marge Turner
March 29, 2021
Our deepest condolences to your family.
Bill Baker
Friend
March 25, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family.
Becky Nelson
March 24, 2021
Sad to hear about Herb´s passing. He was a big man with a big heart. Our condolences to the family.
Hector and Shirley Paquin
March 23, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of Herb. He was definitely a character and one of a kind. May he Rest In Peace
Jeff scott
March 23, 2021
I am sorry for your lose.
Jackie kennedy
March 23, 2021
