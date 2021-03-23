How time goes by so fast, but our memories are still with us, Herb and Mary you are still and always will be in our hearts.Thanks for the fun times ,but more important thanks for being our friends Paul Marge
paul and marge turner
March 18, 2022
We just found out tonight about Herb´s passing! We kept calling his number to see how he was doing and to see if he wanted to meet for lunch! Herb was a great friend! He helped us through some tough times! He had a huge heart! We will miss him! So glad he is home with Mary!
Dan and Karen Hall
April 27, 2021
I called Herb the first week in March. We hadn´t talked for a couple of years.
I really liked Herb we had good times in southern cal and Idaho. Bless you Herb they will know in heaven that Herb has arrived.
Kelly Cadwallader
April 23, 2021
K. Goplen
April 14, 2021
My thoughts are with the Family and the Many Many Friends of Herb !!