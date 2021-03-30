Menu
Jason Robert Carlson
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Jason Robert Carlson

October 7, 1965 - March 26, 2021

Jason Robert Carlson passed away on March 26, 2021 surrounded by his family. Jason was born in Twin Falls on October 7, 1965 to Stanley and Martha Carlson. He was the oldest of four brothers (Mark, Brian, and Eric). He graduated from Twin Falls High School and continued on to obtain a bachelor's degree in psychology from Idaho State University. He made his way back to Twin Falls where he found his passion of working with disabled persons. It was through his work that Jason met the love of his life, Karla Skabronski Carlson. After their first date at The Sandpiper, they both knew their love was destined. Jason adored Karla and always showered her with love. They married on June 8, 1991 in Twin Falls and later had two sons, Tyler and Ryan. Jason was so proud of his two boys and the wonderful young men they have become. He was also eagerly awaiting the arrival of his first grandchild and could not wait to become a grandpa.

The Carlson's enjoyed kayaking and exploring the outdoors together. Jason could often be found taking pictures of his sons' extracurricular activities. In addition to photography, Jason enjoyed learning a variety of new hobbies including cooking for his family, competitive lock picking, building clocks, and operating ham radio. When he wasn't busy mastering a new skill, Jason spent time caring for his wife and small dogs, who held a special place in his heart.

Jason dedicated his life to working with the mentally handicapped. In fact, his favorite quote was by Daniel Dennett, "The secret of happiness is: Find something more important than you are and dedicate your life to it." He spent over 20 years as a program director at Clearwater Care Center. Jason was currently working as a special education teacher at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. He thoroughly enjoyed working with the staff and students. He also worked at Children's Therapy Place where he made special connections with and was loved by his clients. Jason also volunteered his time to St. Jerome's Catholic Church as an usher and other church activities. Jason was essential and appreciated in all workplaces, touching each coworker and client with his expertise and wit. He took enormous pride in his work throughout his career.

All who knew Jason can relate to his dry sense of humor. He described himself as "A human on a wet rock in an obscure part of a small galaxy spinning in the ever-expanding universe." Jason also believed there is good in all people. He was grateful for every little thing and had a positive outlook on life. Jason lived his life with no regrets.

I loved my time with Jason. He gave me unconditional love. We loved our time together. I will miss him. He will always be in my heart. – Karla

There will be no public service.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi Karla i am so sorry for your loss I think the last time I saw Jason he was about 12 or 14 at his grandma Ferns house in Modesto,Ca.it is so sad to hear of his passing so young I just came across this notice actually looking to find a relative of or Martha Jane. Jason´s Mother. I have a painting Martha Jane did that I feel should go to one of her family ie Children /Gr.children if you could give me a address there in Idaho I will see that the painting gets to the family phone or text 209-573-2851 I was married to Jason´s cousin Billy Gaines who passed away 5-17-2014
Pamela Gaines
March 5, 2022
Karla, I just heard of Jason's passing. I'm so sorry for your loss and will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Michelle Hughes
May 14, 2021
Karla, I knew your parents from Gooding. I am so sorry to hear of your husbands passing... God bless you and keep you in His peace... With my sympathy...
Karen Schmitt DeBoard
April 5, 2021
Mark & Jackie Carlson & Family
April 5, 2021
TF Education Association
April 5, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
April 3, 2021
Karla. Tyler and Ryan. So sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with all of you.
Becki Carlson
April 3, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Jason, I worked with him and Karla and we were also neighbors for 12 years he was a fine man.
Carole Gough
April 2, 2021
With Deepest sympathy and Gods comfort
Bonita Hepworth
April 2, 2021
My thoughts and comforting prayers go out to Jason's family during this time of loss. His presence will be sorely missed by all who knew him, and especially the many students lives he touched over the years.
Dr. Wendy French, Filer SD Director of Special Programs,
April 1, 2021
Jason and I worked together for several years. He was also my music translator! Fond memories. Prayers for Carla and the family.
Crystal Hegy
March 31, 2021
Jason and I worked together at the Center for Independent Living in the '80s. He was fun to have around, lots of energy. I enjoyed the talks we had and teasing him about his tiny Saturn. Super guy. Love to those he leaves behind. Remember the good times!
Helen Rudeen Braun
March 30, 2021
