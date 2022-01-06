Lewis Wayne Voth

September 3, 1935 - December 27, 2021

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Lewis Wayne Voth, was born to Peter T. and Lydia (Jantz) Voth on September 3, 1935, at Walsh, Colorado. He peacefully passed away on December 27, 2021, at the age of 86.

In his early childhood, he moved with his parents to Montezuma, Kansas, and then on to Fredonia, Kansas. At the age of eight, they moved to Scott City, Kansas. It was here he received most of his formal education at a one-room country school.

In his early teenage years, he answered God's call. He was baptized into the Church of God in Christ Mennonite on February 27, 1951, by Minister Lee Schultz at Scott City, Kansas. The faith was precious to him and he embraced it until the end.

In the summer of 1955, Dad went to California with his parents for seasonal work. There, he met and fell in love with our beautiful mother, Freda Schmidt. We were married on January 1, 1956, at Winton, California by Minister John Esau. Three months later, we went to Los Angeles, California for 1W service, where we served for two years. Our first daughter was born during this time. After our years of service, we moved back to Winton, where five more daughters were born.

Feeling the Lord clearly opened the door, our parents moved to Buhl, Idaho in July of 1971, becoming charter members of that congregation. Two more daughters and a son were born here.

Dad worked hard at various occupations through the years. He was never a wealthy man, but our inheritance is a legacy of security and unconditional love.

In their retirement years, Dad and Mom built a small home in the town of Buhl. Dad's optimism and sense of humor made him a beloved figure in the community. He often took the road less traveled and Mom enjoyed the ride.

Dad was a Bible scholar and enjoyed studying God's Word. We also have many happy memories of singing with Dad and are looking forward to singing together again in heaven.

Those left to cherish fond memories are his wife, Freda; eight daughters: Valencia and Jim Paulus, Buhl, Idaho; Roxann and Kent Wiebe, Buhl, Idaho; Lynette and Kim Mastre, Charlo, Montana; Faylene and Greg Wiebe, Troy, Idaho; Patricia and Michael Weimer, Meridian, Idaho; Tonya and Bruce Moth, Wendell, Idaho; Lazetta and Travis Unruh, Macon, Mississippi; Shawna and Ryan Peachey, Bonners Ferry, Idaho; one son: Toby and Chelsie, Twin Falls, Idaho; twenty-nine grandchildren; forty-

one great-grandchild; two sisters: Norma Shaffer, Coates, Kansas; Leona Kane, Winton, California; three sisters-in-law: Catherine May, Livingston, California; LaVaunda Schmidt, Montezuma, Kansas; Barbara Schmidt, Atwater, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five older brothers.

A viewing was held on Sunday, January 2, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Valley View Mennonite Church 3925 N 1400 E Filer, Idaho. The funeral was held on Monday, January 3 at 10:30 AM at the Valley View Mennonite Church 3925 N 1400 E Filer, Idaho.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls.