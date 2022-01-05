Marva Wrigley Christenson

May 20, 1936 - December 23, 2021

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Marva Wrigley Christenson, left this mortal existence to be reunited with her beloved husband on December 23, 2021, at the age of 85, completing a life devoted to her family and her church.

She was born to Wilford and Verla Banner Wrigley in Burley, Idaho, on May 20, 1936. As a child, she thrived in the close-knit farming community of View, surrounded by her parents, brothers, cousins, and friends. She began her schooling in a small four-room school in View, and later attended schools in Burley including Burley High School where she enjoyed her Home Economic classes and being a member of the pep club. She loved the social life of the school, especially the dances and ball games. She met her future husband, Larry Christenson, during high school on a blind date. They fell in love and were married on December 17, 1953, in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She then finished her last semester of high school in Moses Lake, Washington, where Larry was stationed during his service in the United States Air Force, afterward returning to Burley, in the spring, to graduate with her Burley High School classmates.

Marva and Larry spent most of their married life in Burley. Together, they raised four children, built a business (Larry Chris Autobody), and served as missionaries in Independence, Missouri, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Marva served in the church in many capacities. She enjoyed teaching children as she served in Primary and as a Cub Scout leader. She also served in the Relief Society organization, in the temple, and in many other callings.

Marva was an excellent seamstress and homemaker. Her mother taught her at a young age to sew her own clothing and she excelled in it. She kept her house spotless, was a great cook, and loved serving her family using those skills. She and Larry grew a large garden every year. They always reaped a big harvest and she loved to preserve the produce by using her canning skills, which she had also learned from her mother. Marva loved to read and learn. She read many books, mostly non-fiction, and read the newspaper every day from cover to cover. She had a great desire for her children to get a college education. She set them on that path by encouraging them to save their money for college and to get good grades. She was very proud as all four children graduated from college. She and Larry loved to travel, taking many trips to Alaska, Utah, and many locations in Idaho. They loved camping in their motor home frequenting Yellowstone National Park, Lake Cleveland, and other nearby lakes and rivers where Larry could fish and she could sew and enjoy the beauty of God's creations.

Marva was a great example of service and devotion to her family and those around her. She was always there for her husband, children, and grandchildren, buoying them up in times of trials, and celebrating with them in times of happiness. She had an undying faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, which never faltered. She will be sorely missed by her family and by those who knew her.

Marva is survived by her four children, Kent (Lorraine) Christenson of Soldotna, Alaska, Diane (Gary) Green of Orem, Utah, Corinne (Bill) Ramsey of New Plymouth, Idaho, and Connie Johnson of St. George, Utah; 22 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Rex Wrigley and Gale Wrigley. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Don Wrigley and Jaye Wrigley.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 4 until 6 PM Friday, January 7, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 AM Saturday, at the church.

For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com - click on the Marva Christenson obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click on the highlighted link.