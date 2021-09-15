Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lisa Gail Fisher
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Lisa Gail Fisher

October 11, 1963 - September 12, 2021

Lisa Gail Fisher, 57, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, following a short battle with cancer. Born in Burke County, Oct. 11, 1963, she was the daughter of Mildred Annette Walker Fisher and the late Charles Ralph Fisher. Lisa was a member of Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who dearly loved her family. She was a nurse for over 20 years, serving at Autumn Care, Grace Hospital, and Homecare. Lisa enjoyed cross-stitch, gardening, and especially enjoyed doing crafts.

Lisa is survived by her sons, Eric Daniel McKinney and Jason Phillip McKinney; grandchildren, Addison Faith White, Carlee Danielle McKinney, and Becklee René McKinney; brother, Charles Ralph Fisher Jr. and wife, Deborah Fleming Fisher; and nieces, Dianna Elizabeth Fisher and Katelyn Nicole Fisher.

In addition to her father, Lisa was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy René Fisher.

The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at noon in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with Pastor Phillip Hefner and the Rev. Dwayne Buchanan officiating. Burial in Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery will follow.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sep
17
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest condolences to the Fisher family. May God comfort you all in this difficult time.
Steve Franklin
September 16, 2021
When my husband, Carl, was a resident at Autumn Care of Drexel from 4/15/15 until 2/15/20 l would take Lisa figs each summer for her mother to can. She was a very good nurse.
Margaret Saunders
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results