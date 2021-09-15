Lisa Gail FisherOctober 11, 1963 - September 12, 2021Lisa Gail Fisher, 57, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, following a short battle with cancer. Born in Burke County, Oct. 11, 1963, she was the daughter of Mildred Annette Walker Fisher and the late Charles Ralph Fisher. Lisa was a member of Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who dearly loved her family. She was a nurse for over 20 years, serving at Autumn Care, Grace Hospital, and Homecare. Lisa enjoyed cross-stitch, gardening, and especially enjoyed doing crafts.Lisa is survived by her sons, Eric Daniel McKinney and Jason Phillip McKinney; grandchildren, Addison Faith White, Carlee Danielle McKinney, and Becklee René McKinney; brother, Charles Ralph Fisher Jr. and wife, Deborah Fleming Fisher; and nieces, Dianna Elizabeth Fisher and Katelyn Nicole Fisher.In addition to her father, Lisa was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy René Fisher.The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at noon in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with Pastor Phillip Hefner and the Rev. Dwayne Buchanan officiating. Burial in Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery will follow.Sossoman Funeral Home