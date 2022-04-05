David Edward Hastie, 43

February 28, 1979-March 20, 2022

David Edward Hastie walked this earth for 43 years and left us far too soon. David took his last breath outside his residence in Bozeman, Montana, on March 20, 2022.

On February 28, 1979, David was born at 12:12 a.m. to Lee Roy Hastie Jr. and Theresa Marie (Roper Hastie) Leggett in Sheridan, Montana. His birth was just in time to be a birthday gift for his older sister, Tara. Tara was thrilled to have a "Brudder." From that day, David and Tara bonded forever, sharing their birthdays and pieces of their hearts. When David's parents divorced, their little family moved to Wyoming, where they resided in Casper, then Evansville, where he attended pre-school and elementary school. This is where his love of exploring took root, from the frog ponds to the Old Fort at Casper.

Nine years later, David and his family moved back to Silver Star, Montana, to be closer to family. Flying planes with Grampa and sissy. Their Mother married their step Father Sam Leggett, who loved them like his own. Then their little brother Chance was born, even though he grew bigger than all of them. David attended Helena Alternative High School, graduating with honors.

David met and dated Erin Gail Ellis of Bozeman. And even though David and Erin's lives took different paths, they remained friends and shared a daughter Aris Rayn (Brainus Spawn #1). David met Jessica DelGrande in High School and reunited with her in 2001, and eventually married his main squeeze, favorite dancing partner, Jessica. David and Jess had Rivyn ( 3.14 Spawn #2), Lucca (Spawn #3), and Ruth (Jayz Spawn #4), all daughters of his heart, completing their family where they lived together in Bozeman; having later divorced.

David owned and operated a general Contracting Business in Bozeman. He was also attending Montana State University, where his love of learning and Science was helping him earn a degree in Geological & Earth Sciences. Dave was a Renaissance man, and he had a love for learning, figuring out how things worked, and the ways of the world and beyond. His ideas were big and abundant. He was always taking everything apart and putting it back together, most times. Man, he'd make his grandpa Bill laugh when he couldn't. The rest of us were in stitches when he had that one leftover piece that didn't seem to go anywhere.

David was fond of yelling "My Spawn," and his girls would come running because they loved playing with their Dad. David loved his four girls more than anything in this universe! If he wasn't with his girls, you could find Dave somewhere with his Tara "Sissy Pants" and her Husband Dan "The Saint," playing guitars, singing, and listing to music. Or in Thunder Alley playing with his Dad Leeroy, Uncle George, and Tara. He had a lifelong love affair with music. He loved sketching, writing and was so eloquently spoken while remaining to be a smart ass.

David was a brilliant and complicated man. He packed a lot of living into his 43 years and lived what he called "A Big Life." Dave walked his own path and wrote his own music for his life song. His restless soul flies immortally free beyond the restraints of this world. David Edward Hastie, while our hearts are broken, you are fiercely loved and will never be forgotten!

David is survived in death by his Daughters, Aris Rayn Ellis. Rivyn 3.14, Lucca, and Ruth DelGrande; His Ex-wife: Jessica DelGrande; His Siblings Tara Lee Hastie, Chance William Leggett, Emmilu Hastie, Brother-in-law Daniel Aaron Jacob, Sister-in-law Dallas Mayorga Leggett; His Parents Lee Roy Hastie Jr. and Theresa Marie (Roper Hastie) Leggett; Stepparents Samuel Roy Leggett and Lushea Hastie; his Paternal Grandmother Beverly Hastie; Paternal Aunts Angella Leggitt and Annissa Hastie; Paternal Uncles Ray Hastie, Les Hastie and Ed Hastie; and numerous cousins…

David is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, William E and June Roper, Lee Roy Hastie Sr.; his Maternal Aunt Chery Roper Yates; and last but definitely not least, his Granddaughter Cherish Anne Kuntz.

David's services will be announced and held at a later date.