To the family of my dear friend Kathy! It is with much sadness and sorrow I send my condolences for you all! Kathy was my best friend through all of school, from kindergarten on. We kept in touch through all the years and it was only the past few years when we lost contact. I just want you to know I loved your mom, she was such a dear friend! And I tried to contact her many times in these last years to no avail. We had many, many wonderful times together, from school activities to riding horses, to catching up as life took us down different paths. How I do wish I could have seen her more recently! I did not know she had been ill. I share your sorrow! My prayers are with you all! Please contact me if possible at 906-281-5075. Mary Ovist

Mary (Levanen) Ovist May 30, 2021