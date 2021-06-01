In sympathy to you all. Kathy and I had great times. 76´ers forever. You will be missed my dear friend.
Mary Kay Grabig
Friend
June 3, 2021
My heart is broken. Kathy was one of those rare people that had a pure heart.....she was a light in our lives and I will miss her. Though time and miles have separated us I will forever keep in my heart the genuine goodness and love that Kathy had for those around her. May she rest in peace.....a peace that so often escapes us on this earth. When I see a twinkling star....I will think of her......that is who she was meant to be.
Joan Polzien
June 2, 2021
I was very heartbroken to hear of my friend Kathy´s passing I met her in fourth grade in grade school and we remain friends through high school and we shared many many good times with the horses going to the horse shows and our other just high school fun escapades she was a wonderful person a good mother and it´s just saddens me so I want to give condolences to the family and I will always think of her .
Cheryl Geshel Mihelich
Friend
June 2, 2021
As I was reading this obituary I was saddened by the loss of Kathleen. I did not know her so at this time I like to send you my condolences. Have a good day Peter
Peter
Other
June 1, 2021
Jody Hughes
May 31, 2021
To the family of my dear friend Kathy! It is with much sadness and sorrow I send my condolences for you all! Kathy was my best friend through all of school, from kindergarten on. We kept in touch through all the years and it was only the past few years when we lost contact. I just want you to know I loved your mom, she was such a dear friend! And I tried to contact her many times in these last years to no avail. We had many, many wonderful times together, from school activities to riding horses, to catching up as life took us down different paths. How I do wish I could have seen her more recently! I did not know she had been ill. I share your sorrow! My prayers are with you all! Please contact me if possible at 906-281-5075. Mary Ovist