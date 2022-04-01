A. Robert Meyer

October 22, 1937-March 30, 2022

MUSCATINE-A. Robert Meyer, 84, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home.

Per Robert's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials may be made in Robert's honor to the Firefighters Association of Muscatine, for Firefighters. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Robert was born October 22, 1937, in Muscatine, the son of Alfred J. and Mary Schmarje Meyer. He married Lorraine Martz on August 7, 1966, she preceded him on September 5, 1995. He later married Deborah Stolley-Wainscott on August 28, 2013.

He farmed most of his life and worked in maintenance at Muscatine General Hospital until his retirement. Robert was a previous member of Zion Lutheran Church. He belonged to FFA, The National Guard, Muscatine County Cattleman's Association, and Aspen Trail Tree Masters. He was a graduate of Smith-Hughes Course, which was an agricultural course in high school. Robert graduated from Muscatine High School, class of 1956.

Robert enjoyed traveling to Australia, Rivera Maya, Mackinac Island, Mexican Rivera, Door County, Hawaii, and to Branson.

He liked to play 500 with card club, mowing the grass, and was an avid Cubs and Hawkeye fan. Robert enjoyed going to the "office" on Sundays, which was going to breakfast at McDonalds with his friends. Robert was known as 'Meyer' to all of Deb's friends.

Robert is survived by his wife, Deb Stolley-Wainscott-Meyer of Muscatine; his children, Kevin L. Meyer and his wife, Jennifer, of Muscatine and Karla M. Meyer of Rochester, MN; his grandchildren, Madison, and Hunter Meyer; his brother in laws, Robert L. Martz Sr. and his wife, Mary, both of Muscatine and John Stolley and his wife, Nancy, of Muscatine; his niece Renae Britt of Muscatine; and many of his cherished farming friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lorraine; his brother, Richard H. Meyer; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann, and Richard L. Britt; and his sister-in-law, Janice Martz.

Robert will be remembered as one of the good guys.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to John and Nancy Stolley, and Renae Britt, for their loving compassion and support.