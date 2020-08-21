Brent Raymond Larsen died on August 18, 2020, surrounded by family after a prolonged battle that he fought until the end. Brent was born January 5, 1947 to Jack Raymond Larsen and Norma (McWhorter) Larsen in Brigham City, Utah. Brent attended Lincoln Elementary, Box Elder Jr. High and Box Elder High School, graduating in 1965.

Brent then attended Weber State University for two years before enlisting in the Army, the First Cavalry, in 1967. He honorably served his country during the war in Vietnam. He was wounded in the A Shau Valley push for which he received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star Medal. Brent returned to Fort Hood to complete his tour of duty.

Brent returned to Brigham City and married Aileen Coates and became a father when his son, Brandon, was born. They later divorced. In 1976, Brent met and married Nedra (Marble) Larsen, adding Nedra's daughter, Jamie, to their blended family. Brent and Nedra went on to have two more children, Mark and Linette.

Brent loved playing sports throughout his life, especially softball and was the pitcher for the Brigham City/Logan Merchants softball teams where he was well known for his windshield shattering homeruns at Pioneer Park. Brent also loved playing basketball and could sink a 3-pointer from anywhere on the basketball court.

Brent was an honest, hardworking family man who loved teaching his children how to play sports and taking them hunting. Brent loved Christmas, playing holiday songs on the piano and insisting only he could hang the tinsel on the tree.

Brent worked for Thiokol for 36 years before finally retiring in 2009. Brent considered Thiokol to be his family.

Brent loved to joke with his children and grandchildren and his sarcasm and sense of humor will be missed.

Brent is survived by his wife of 44 years Nedra Larsen, his children, Jamie Judy (Michael Judy), Mark Larsen (Hali Larsen) and Linette Larsen (Nathan Young) and eleven grandchildren, T.J. Hicks, Jerith and Haylen Larsen, Jaron Judy, Peyton, Chaselyn and Dash Larsen, Hayden and Raegen Rogers, Hannah and Dimitri Young and his sister, Gaylene (Larry) Roche.



Brent is preceded in death by his son, Brandon Larsen, his granddaughter, Zoey Larsen, his parents and his stepfather, Ellis Peterson.

The Larsen family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the George E. Whalen Veterans Home in Ogden and Bristol Hospice for the care they provided to Brent during his illness.



Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT. Those wishing to view the service can do so by a live stream on Brent's obituary page, scroll to the bottom of the obituary page that will start at the time of service.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary.



Wearing of a mask will be appreciated.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.