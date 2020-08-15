Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister returned to her heavenly home on August 12, 2020. Darlene was born March 6, 1928 in Ogden Utah to Harold Leon and Norma Ann Taylor Ferrin. She lived most of her life in Pleasant View and North Ogden.
Darlene married Melvin Roy Williams on February 19, 1947 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were married 49 years before his death in 1996. She married Junior Lambert Bates on November 2, 2002. He passed away in 2012 after 10 years of marriage.
Darlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings in both the ward and stake. She served a mission with each of her husbands.
She loved music and played piano and organ. She sang in various music groups. Her biggest passion was family history and temple work. She loved and was so proud of her family.
Darlene is survived by her children Kevin L. Williams, Lynette (Reed) Noble, Todd C. Williams and Holly (Michael) Fairbanks; 19 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren and 2 brothers Rex Ferrin and Conrad (Kristen) Ferrin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; brothers Junior, Luan, Glaydon, Garth; sisters-in-law Joan Ferrin and Judy Poll; a daughter Sheryl Ann; daughters-in-law Diane and Tammy and grandsons Matthew and Mark.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all the wonderful and caring medical professionals from Intermountain Health Care and Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A family viewing will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Ben Lomond Cemetery. Please adhere to COVID 19 directives of social distancing and wear a mask. The funeral service will be live streamed on Darlene's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com
, scroll to the bottom on the obituary at 11 p.m.,
Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.