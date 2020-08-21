Eugene Joseph Garcia, loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 15, 2020.



He was born in Espanola, New Mexico on November 15, 1938 and was lovingly raised by Henry and Emma Garcia. He was raised with his brother Rick Garcia and sister Lucy Garcia Sandoval in Helper, Utah. It was there he learned the traits of hard work, paying attention to details, determination and persistence. He graduated from Carbon High and had several years of trade school.



Gene married the love of his life Beverly Ann Barnes on November 25, 1961. They were married over 59 years. Together they raised three wonderful sons whom he loved dearly: Troy, Dave and Steve.



He took pride in his career in the Aerospace Industry where he held many leadership positions. After retiring from Hercules, he worked for Young Chevrolet in Layton until this past year. He made many lifelong friends along the way. In his later years he loved meeting up with them for weekly breakfast gossip sessions.



Gene was a man who loved his wife and family immensely. Beverly had a stroke that left her partially paralyzed. He was a devoted and loyal husband and caretaker to Beverly for the past 11 years. We all marveled at how well he managed it all. While she has been in the nursing home this past year, he visited her twice a day, EVERY DAY. He wanted to make sure she had everything she needed and wanted. Then Covid hit. Because of the lockdown at care facilities, he has not been able to see her since March. This was extremely difficult on them both.



He loved the great outdoors and camping. He passed on his love of fishing, hunting and golfing to his three sons and he was so proud of their skill level on all three of his favorite sports. And, if good story telling was a sport, he would have won a gold medal! We will miss his great sense of humor and infectious laugh.



We say goodbye for now to this marvelous and wonderful man. Until we meet again, we love you Dad.



Gene is survived by his wife Beverly, brother Rick, son Troy (Shaundra) Garcia (Roy, UT), son David Garcia (Bountiful, UT), son Steve (Jacqui) Garcia (Helena MT). 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held on August 28, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Schneiters Bluff Golf course, 300 North 3500 West, West Point, UT……. Masks are appreciated.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.