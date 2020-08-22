Jay passed away at 75 years of age at his home on August 16, 2020 of natural causes.
Jay was born March 26, 1945 in Ogden, Utah and was soon adopted by Jacob Yost and Ethel Emeline Clarke.
He married Marilee Findlay Clarke on December 12, 1964 and they had three children (the three T's). They later divorced but remained great friends.
Jay lived in the Ogden area most of his life. He retired from a career of truck driving from Yellow Freight in August 2009. Jay enjoyed oldies music, classic country/bluegrass music. He loved to travel and visited many places. He also enjoyed restoring classic cars, boating/water skiing. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always tried to make us laugh. He was a member of the Studebacker Club, Elks Club and several RV clubs.
He is survived by his ex-wife/great friend, Marilee Clarke; his three daughters and their husbands, Tracy and Jeff Montgomery, Tami and Chad Suzuki, Tara and Troy Jonas; six grandchildren, Keith Fitzgerald, Matt Fitzgerald, Alex Suzuki, Jasmine Garcia, CJ Julian, and Mara Suzuki; one great-grandchild, Leo Fitzgerald; and one great-grandchild on the way, Colt Hudnall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob Yost Clarke and Ethel Emeline Thompson Clarke.
Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Flowers and memorial trees may be sent to the family, or donations can be made to the American Heart Association
in his name.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.