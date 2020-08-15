Our dear mother and grandmother, Jean Abel Hansen peacefully passed away August 13, 2020 at the age of 94 surrounded by her beloved family. She is now back in the loving arms of our Savior, her loving husband, and other family. Her pure and sweet spirit lives on.



Jean was born in American Fork on April 17, 1926 to loving parents to Thomas Ammon and Francis (Brook) Abel.



Jean was queen of the Gold and Green Ball in Elwood in January 1943. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1943 then went school in Idaho to become a Telegraph Operator to help with the War effort. Jean had been dating a handsome Marine. While he was out of state for training, he called to ask her to marry him. She met him in Tacoma, Washington where she married the love of her life, Edward Judkins Hansen on February 10, 1945. She was sealed to Ed in the Ogden Temple on July 11, 2015.



She was a homemaker, a waitress at Keelee's Cafe, and an Electrical Engineer for Sperry Rand as well as HAFB for airplane circuit boards for various models during the Vietnam War. Jean retired in 1974 and continued working at the Deseret Gym and Sprouse-Reitz.



Her love for the Lord and her family defined her life. Jean was the epitome of the Pioneer Women. She had faith, strength and resolve. She loved to garden, crochet, bake, and quilt. She would make rugs, quilts, baby clothes, hats, and many other items and donated to hospitals and the needy. She would bottle fruits and vegetables from her gardens, make jams, jellies, and fruit syrups until a few years ago. She was quilting and baking up until two days before she passed.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Hansen; her parents, all but one sibling, and one grandchild.



She is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Becky) Abel; children, Terry (Richard) Pratt, Janis "Jan" Bryant, Vicki Stamps, Brenda (Loring) Draper, Jill (Gary) Splattstoesser, Brent (Kim) Hansen; 17 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

