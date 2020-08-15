Jesse Evan Carpenter passed away July 27, 2020 at his home in Sunset. He was born on August 22, 1961 in Plattburg, New York to Homer Lee Carpenter and Mary Thelma Griffin. Jesse lived a wonderful life, full of many memories and lots of joy. He will be missed greatly.



Jesse is survived by his mother, M. Thelma Carpenter, and his brother, Jay Carpenter.



There will be a family gathering at Evergreen Memorial Park on August 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. where Jesse will be laid to rest.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.