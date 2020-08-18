John Joseph Carter, Jr.



March 1, 1939 ~ August 12, 2020







John Joseph Carter, Jr. was born in Long Beach, CA to John Joseph Carter, Sr. and Nancy Eileen Harice (Wells) on March 1, 1939. He and his sister were baptized on the U.S.S. Arizona. When his parents divorced, he lived with his father. He was raised in Farmington, NM and joined the Navy at age 17, where he served his country as a submariner for 10 years. Following his military service, he married Marion Kay Hicks. From that marriage there was an adopted son, John Kimberly; natural sons, John Kevin and John Khristian; they later divorced. No further contact with these sons was made to this day.



He worked in the oil fields near Farmington, NM.



Later in his life he moved to Ramah, NM where he was befriended by all he came in contact with. He was also a resident of Pine Hills, NM and beloved by those who lived there. He enjoyed being a spectator of the local girls basketball games. He gave all he had to those he loved in the Navajo community.



John is survived by his mother, Nancy Wells of Oroville, CA; sister, Dorothy (Gary) Cox of West Point, UT, and their children, Melanie (Jim) Wysong, Tami (Vaughn) Call, Valisa (Brian) Mickelson, Gary, Jr. (Kari) Cox, and David (Anne) Cox; and his Navajo family, Monica Yazzie and Ward Hunter, Christian Yazzie, Jesse Yazzie all of Ramah, NM. He was preceded in death by his father, John Joseph Carter, Sr. of Farmington, NM.



More recently, he moved to Panguitch, UT where he lived the past year. His family is grateful to the Panguitch Community including members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, local residents and members of the Senior Center for their selfless acts of kindness.



As per his wishes, his ashes will be spread at two of his most beloved places near the U.S.S. Arizona and in Old Town Hatch, UT. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





