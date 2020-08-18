Menu
Olga N. Chacon
1942 - 2020
BORN
February 8, 1942
DIED
August 13, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Our Lord called our mother, Olga N. Chacon, home to her final resting place, Thursday, August 13, 2020, to reunite with her husband, parents, sisters, brother, and niece. Olga was born in San Luis, CO, February 8, 1942 to Horace and Maria Garcia.

She married Lawrence Chacon, a handsome Navy seaman who returned home from the Korean War and won her heart. They had three children, George Chacon, Kenny (Lisa) Chacon, and Loretta Chacon-Barnes.

Olga is survived by her children, 4 grandchildren, Danika Chacon, Jamie Quevedo, Sara Bennett, and James Barnes; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mabel Martinez, Via Huntington, and Sara Lucy Garcia; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sisters, Lola Atencio and Dolores Empson; brothers, Willie Garcia and Alfonso Garica; and one great-grandchild.

She will be greatly missed by all.

Due to Covid 19, graveside services will be for immediate family members only. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

