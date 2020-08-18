Our loving husband, father and papa, Robert Yannacone, 66, passed away August 16, 2020. Robert was born February 23, 1954 in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from St. Joseph High School. He was an active Catholic and a member of Knights of Columbus.







Robert married Marva Hays on July 9, 1977.







He worked as a travel agent. He enjoyed anything concerning WWII, history and travel. He also enjoyed woodworking, playing Santa Claus and Tina's Cabbage Patch doll (Emma).







Robert is survived by his wife Marva, daughter Tina Yannacone (Jake) Petersen; son Tommy Yannacone; 6 grandchildren Colten, Bracston, Brittian, Hagen, Hunter and Halo. He was preceded in death by his mother Laura Rae Hale and infant son John Robert.







Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th Street. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.



Viewings will be held Thursday, August 20th from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.