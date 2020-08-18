Suzanne Green Curan



11/01/1956 - 08/10/2020



Suzanne was raised in Fruit Heights, part of the 5th family generation to live on the property at the top of Green Road. She attended Kaysville schools, graduating from Davis High. Suzanne had two sons that were so important to her Josh Fergeson, and John Curran. Suzanne was incredibly capable whatever she took on she managed well. She was very dependable always arrived early and the last to leave.



Suzanne made friends wherever she went. She was a very loving and giving person. One of her loves was Bear Lake, she would show up at the Family Cabin with everyone's favorite treat. Giving was her greatest joy. We will miss her greatly.



Suzanne had a stroke in 2012 that really hampered her abilities; four months ago she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Her family was everything to her. We can only imagine the great reunion that is taking place.



Preceded in death by her parents, LaMar and Margery Green.



Survived by her two sons, Josh and John, three brothers, Dale (Bette) Green, Terry (Irene) Green, and Lynn (Sue) Green.



Graveside services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 East Crestwood Road.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.