William A. Speaks
1958 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1958
DIED
August 21, 2020
William A. Speaks, Jr. (Wild One)

1958 – 2020



William A. Speaks passed away Aug. 21, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family due to a spinal cord injury. He was born Jan. 31, 1958 to William A. Speaks and Frances L. Speaks in Pueblo, Colorado. Bill graduated from Bountiful High in 1977. He married the love of his life, Tracy L. Loya in 1981 in Las Vegas, NV.

Bill found great joy spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends. He was always the life of the party. Bill was a great outdoorsman. He knew the Uintas like the back of his hand and brought his family and grandchildren to share the beauty he so enjoyed. He played football and was a state champion wrestler. He was an avid golfer. He retired early so he could spend quality time with his beloved grandsons who will miss him dearly! He loved his sweetheart Tracy with all his heart; they were married for 38 years. Bill took great pride as her protector and always made sure she was well provided for. Bill was a man of many wonders and mysteries; you would always see him smiling and enjoying life.

Bill is survived by his wife, Tracy Loya Speaks; two children: William A. Speaks III, and Jennifer L. Speaks; grandchildren: Emilio Ramirez, Angelo Ramirez, and Dayani Ramirez; sisters: Valerie Speaks and Kathy Speaks Bowman; mother-in-law, Vivian Loya: in-laws: Sharon Buckland, Carolyn and Paul Fountaine, Alyn and Pam Loya, and Chris Loya and fiance Maria Morrison; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: William Speaks Sr., Frances L. Speaks, Leo Loya, Debbie Speaks Johnson, Gary Speaks, and Bill's two childhood best friends: Doug Larsen and John Preece.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
