Chuck Story
Our beloved and incredible patriarch, William Charley Story, fondly known as Chuck, returned home with honor on August 22, 2020.
He was born on May 9, 1938 in Ogden, a son of Charles Elias and Erma Rawson Story. He married the love of his life, Dixie Robins on Sept. 8, 1961 in Ogden. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple and blessed with four children.
Chuck loved to happily and passionately serve the Lord, Jesus Christ. He served in many church callings, including a mission as a young man to the Spanish American Mission, bishop, gospel doctrine teacher, Young men's advisor, High Councilman, and he and Dixie served as Inner City Ogden Missionaries. He always served with great zeal and compassion.
Chuck's passion in life has always been his family. He found his greatest joy in watching his children and grandchildren at play. Whether it be atvs/motorcycles/snowmobiles, horses, sports or simply frolicking on his "Personal Paradise" (His home property), his family at play brought him smiles and genuine happiness. He loved his grandchildren and they adore him. He enjoyed working on the family farm, exotic animals, and motor toys. He knew how to do EVERYTHING, if he didn't, he promised he would by the time he was done! He was always engaged in the service of others. In his later years he spent hours working on lawn mowers, weed eaters, snow blowers etc. for anyone and everyone in the Eden/Liberty area. He was truly fulfilled when using his talents to help other people.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Dixie, two sons and two daughters, Brad (Debbie) Story, Amber Will, Ellie (Kent) Rich, Rob Story, 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Charlene Todd and Juana (Sherman) Bailey and a sister-in- law Elaine (Brent) Story.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Story home, 3192 N. Hwy 162. Family and friends may meet for a viewing at the home on Friday prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment, Eden Mountain View Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on Chuck's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com
There will be no registerbook. Please sign in on Chuck's Tribute wall.
