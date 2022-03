Gary Cheung

1948 - 2021

Gary is survived by his wife Annette, their son Beau, daughter Devony and grandsons Kieran and Ian, also survived by a sister, 3 brothers and 7 nieces and newphews. He was predeceased by his parents Shew Lin and Gim Hee and a brother.

He lived 46 years in American Canyon, Gary had many close friends. He was a wonderful husband and father and Papa to his grandsons. He will be missed everyday.