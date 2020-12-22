Menu
Mary Jane Turnbull Fay
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020

Mary Jane Turnbull Fay

1924-2020

Mary Jane was born in Jeannette, Pennsylvania to the Rev. F. Benton Shoemaker and Mary S. Shoemaker. She attended public schools in Brookville, Pennsylvania and graduated from Clarion State Teachers College in 1945.

In 1944 she married Thomas B. Turnbull and later moved to California where he was stationed at Camp Beale. After the war, they moved to Berkeley, California while he attended and graduated from Church Divinity School of the Pacific and was ordained to the priesthood in the Episcopal Church.

In 1957 they and their four sons came from Redding, California to Napa and to St. Mary's Episcopal Church where he was rector for 25 years. Mary Jane taught at Alta Heights Elementary School for seven years during which time she and the entire family made adobe bricks for their future home in the Stags Leap area.

She enjoyed a wonderful second act in her twilight years through her marriage to longtime friend and neighbor Nathan F. Fay.

Mary Jane was the steadfast matriarch of her family. She hosted every family holiday and had a signature cookie she called Swedish Christmas Ginger Thins. She was an excellent conversationalist in part because she stayed engaged with current events and loved learning about things that interested the people around her. In the last half of her life she learned to love the Iditarod, professional basketball, tasting and cooking new foods, and identifying flowers and trees, an interest she nurtured through the hiking group she patronized well into her 80s. Home winemaking was a big part of her life, and she continued to punch down the grape skins into the juices past her 90th birthday, which was the original retirement date she had set for herself. Her favorite CD featured 90's pop music chanted by Gregorian Monks. She looked back with great fondness on the trip she took with her husband to the United Kingdom, visiting cathedrals, and also the adventure they had when they hauled a travel trailer from California to Alaska. In reviewing her life, Mary Jane said that she saw herself as a bridge bringing people together. She did this directly by way of her kitchen table and indirectly through giving. She believed in the dignity of all people and supported many causes in education, environmental conservation, and health. She met life's changes and challenges with grace. Her wisdom and generosity will serve as an example to her family for the rest of their lives.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Thomas B. Turnbull and Nathan F. Fay, and by her son, Thomas B. Turnbull.

Survivors include her sons Fred Turnbull, Peter Turnbull (Janet), and George Turnbull (Mary); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A service will be held when pandemic conditions allow.

Memorials may be made to: Endowment Fund of St. Mary's 1917 Third Street, Napa, CA. 94559; ReSurge International P.O. Box 390966, Mountain View, CA 94039; or to the Nathan Fay Scholarship Fund, University of California Department of Viticulture and Enology, One Shields Ave. Davis, CA 95616.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 22, 2020.
Condolences to Fred, Peter, and George Turnbull on the loss of their wonderful mother. I grew up next door to the Turnbulls' home on Stonecrest, where Mrs. Turnbull was such a wonderful hostess to the neighborhood kids. She let us plant a vegetable garden in the lot behind their home, where they later made those adobe bricks. For a while they raised pigeons and squabs and let us come over to see the birds. Was so happy to learn of Mrs. Turnbull's second marriage after she lost her two Toms. Thank you for warm memories from one of the brats next door.
Cate Murphy
January 4, 2021
I will continue to remember Mary Jane's kindness and my children will always remember her Holiday dinners.
Maria Carter
December 24, 2020
Mary Jane and I spoke recently and shared the happy memories of the many great times we had with our families at Bucks Lake and Lake Tahoe in years past. What a dear lady and great friend!
Marian Rudolph Nelson
December 23, 2020
We wish her and her family peace in her passing. We loved hiking with her and joining her at her annual party for our hiking group. We´ll remember her sweet little wildflower bouquets that decorated her table... the sweetest sample of God´s gift in nature. She will be missed, but we can all carry on her example of how to live a full life!
Alice & Jerry Solomon
December 23, 2020
Growing up living almost next door to the Turnbulls I was always amazed how hardworking the entire family was. Mrs. Turnbull was always very kind. As a young boy I remember the brickyard in the Turnbulls backyard. Even Mrs. Turnbull participated in the brick making. Which would eventually became their beautiful home at Stags Leap. Mrs. Turnbull was an inspiration to so many people, she will be missed.
Kirk Van Patten
December 23, 2020
I remember Mrs. Turnbull Fay fondly. She was always so soft spoken and kind. May she rest in peace and may her family, friends an loved ones find peace with their loss.
Margaret Vossler Lotts
December 22, 2020
One of my first Sunday School teachers...I learned so much with her and she always captivated our attention when telling us bible stories. When I was asked to be a Sunday School teacher, she was one of the first people I told, she was so sweet and I told her well I think I am ready I had the best teacher. Her knowledge about nature and hiking always sparked wonderful conversations. She was always so proud of the house that her and Father Thom built and took pride to show is where are bricks were in the house. I will miss her in pew 2 on the right at church....but she will always be with us in spirit. God Bless you, your perpetual light will always shine bright in our hearts.
Claire Simpkins
December 22, 2020
On behalf of the Hildebrand family, we are so sorry for your loss. Condolences to you all.
Valerie Paynter
December 22, 2020
I loved Mary Jane. She was a warm, strong influence in my childhood. She helped out when my brother was being born, driving us to school. Unfortunately, she drove us to Shearer instead of Lincoln School. It was very hard to tell her it was the wrong school! Sadly, I was checking obituaries to see how to write one for my mother, Betsy Allbright. Love to all her family. Valerie (Crummett) Nelson
Valerie Nelson
December 22, 2020
I hold the memory close to my heart of her visiting our preschool with bags full of stickers and note pads, all occasion cards with envelopes unused and blank Christmas cards for the kids, Sometimes there were little trinkets sent by other grateful recipients of her generosity for the children to play with. Every year she brought by several calendars sent to her by various organizations, again recipients of her kindness. It seems Mary Jane was always "paying it forward". What an inspiration and role model for all of us!
Denise Benner, Executive Director of Hearts and Hands Preschool, Calistoga
December 22, 2020
