Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Speck
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lawncrest Memorial Chapel
1522 East Cypress Ave
Redding, CA

Stephen Speck

1956 - 2020

Steve Speck died suddenly of complications from esophageal cancer, on November 1st. He lived in Napa for most of his life, retired in 2006 and moved to Hawaii briefly, then the past 12 years in Redding, He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Barbara Francom-Speck, and his son, Trenton Speck.

He also is survived by his mother, Sally Speck, and sister, Elizabeth Speck, both of Gautier, MS, and one brother, Kenneth Speck of Reno, NV. "We hope you are fishing and catching the Big One, wherever you are, as you are loved and missed."

At his request no funeral is planned. Lawncrest Memorial Park of Redding handled his cremation.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lawncrest Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lawncrest Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Barb, I just saw this posting and I wanted to reach out again and let you know that you are in my heart and in my prayers! May you, your son and all of your loved ones find some comfort in all of your wonderful memories of him and your life together. Hugs to you my friend! Janelle Johns Brown
Janelle Brown
December 31, 2020
Barb, I am so sorry for you loss. I pray you and Trent will find strength in each other~
Leslie Macler
December 19, 2020
Such a terrible loss. We hope your many memories will give you comfort. Sending love and hugs.
Aunt Peggy & Jose
December 18, 2020
RIP Steve. Fly high with the angels and we'll meet up on the other side. I'll look after your sweet Barb & Trent as much as I can from a distance. Love always, Kathy
Kathy Mabry
December 18, 2020
He fought a strong fight through all of the many challenges and tried to make the best of his limitations by trying new things....crocheting hats and other things...but especially showing his sense of humor with that crocheted cowboy hat!!!! And those adorable birdhouses he made were sooo creative and wonderful!!! He left his loved ones with those little gifts!!! Barb....you took good care of him and even while you were sick fighting for your life!!! We´re so sorry everything turned out the way it did......we loved Steve and love you all dearly!!!
The Savelbergs
December 18, 2020
We are so very sorry for the loss of your best friend and hubby We love you cousin, Julie and family
Julie Kelly
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results