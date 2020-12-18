Stephen Speck

1956 - 2020

Steve Speck died suddenly of complications from esophageal cancer, on November 1st. He lived in Napa for most of his life, retired in 2006 and moved to Hawaii briefly, then the past 12 years in Redding, He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Barbara Francom-Speck, and his son, Trenton Speck.

He also is survived by his mother, Sally Speck, and sister, Elizabeth Speck, both of Gautier, MS, and one brother, Kenneth Speck of Reno, NV. "We hope you are fishing and catching the Big One, wherever you are, as you are loved and missed."

At his request no funeral is planned. Lawncrest Memorial Park of Redding handled his cremation.