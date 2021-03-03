Menu
Owen Garrett
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Owen Garrett

July 3, 1934 - March 1, 2021

Thomas Owen Garrett, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. Born in Lynchburg, on July 3, 1934, he was a son of the late Albert and Ethel Maxey Garrett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.

Owen was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served his country as a 1st Sgt. in the United States Marine Corps where he served a total of twenty-nine years of active and reserve duty. He was retired from the City of Lynchburg, had served as regional manager of Macke Vending Company, was a member of the Lynchburg Exchange Club and Timberlake United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, and was a charter member of Colonial Hills Golf Club.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Carson Garrett; a son, Michael T. Garrett (Tracey); three stepchildren, Pamela Fisher (Michael), Lacy White (Lisa), and Christy Maloney (Jamie); eight grandchildren, Carter and Camryn Garrett, Caitlin, Coleen, Madeline, and Erin Maloney, and Megan and Nick White; and a brother, Albert Garrett Jr. He is also survived by his canine companions, Mollie and Ginger.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will be held at Fort Hill Park. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial masks will be required at all times.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to Timberlake United Methodist Church.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

427 Graves Mill Rd., (434) 239-2405

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Timberlake United Methodist Church
21649 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
4
Service
1:00p.m.
Timberlake United Methodist Church
21649 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am deeply sadden to hear of your loss. Owen was a very nice man who loved his family. My deepest condolences to each of you.
Pam Cooke
March 5, 2021
Ann, so sorry to hear of your husband's passing. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dianne Foster
March 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. I recall the family together at his Mother´s for the greatest home cooking ever on Sundays. I thought a lot of Owen and remember him as a good man, very likable.
Harris Gardner
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear about Owen Ann , Mike and family. What a great man he was and crazy about his family. Thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Carolyn Ashwell
March 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss and will be praying for you and your family.
Alese Brooks (P-Nut)
March 3, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Owen passing. You could always make people laugh. Rest In Peace our friend
Lynn & Vickie Cooke
March 3, 2021
I am sorry for your loss.
Elizabeth McCarron
March 3, 2021
