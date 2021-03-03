Owen Garrett
July 3, 1934 - March 1, 2021
Thomas Owen Garrett, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. Born in Lynchburg, on July 3, 1934, he was a son of the late Albert and Ethel Maxey Garrett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.
Owen was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served his country as a 1st Sgt. in the United States Marine Corps where he served a total of twenty-nine years of active and reserve duty. He was retired from the City of Lynchburg, had served as regional manager of Macke Vending Company, was a member of the Lynchburg Exchange Club and Timberlake United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, and was a charter member of Colonial Hills Golf Club.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Carson Garrett; a son, Michael T. Garrett (Tracey); three stepchildren, Pamela Fisher (Michael), Lacy White (Lisa), and Christy Maloney (Jamie); eight grandchildren, Carter and Camryn Garrett, Caitlin, Coleen, Madeline, and Erin Maloney, and Megan and Nick White; and a brother, Albert Garrett Jr. He is also survived by his canine companions, Mollie and Ginger.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will be held at Fort Hill Park. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial masks will be required at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to Timberlake United Methodist Church.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd., (434) 239-2405
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 3, 2021.