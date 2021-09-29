Philip "Phil" Jerome Theisen
February 25, 1952 - September 26, 2021
Philip "Phil" Jerome Theisen, 69, of Forest, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021, after spending several days in the hospital.
Phil was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on February 25, 1952, to Marie and Vincent Theisen. Phil tragically lost his father at the tender age of 6 months old and was raised by his mother. He was a graduate of the University of Southampton in Long Island, New York, with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. He served as a Lynchburg City Police Officer, Hospital Security Director for Centra, a Lynchburg City Social Worker, and was the Executive Director of The Lynchburg Area Center for Independent Living.
Phil was fiercely passionate about making a better life for people with disabilities and raising awareness about mental health issues. He dedicated his life to changing the community for the better. Three of Phil's biggest accomplishments were: 1. Winning the 1992 Governor's Gold Medal Award for Volunteering Excellence for mental health advocacy, which was awarded to Phil by Former Virginia Governor, Douglas Wilder, 2. Helping to get the Monacan Bridge & Parkway named after the Monacan Indian Tribe, and 3. Spearheading the 2002 Virginia Eugenics Program apology, which was issued by former Virginia Governor, Mark Warner. The apology issued by Virginia prompted a cascade effect of Oregon, North & South Carolina, and California to issue formal apologies for their eugenics programs.
Phil met his wife, Linda, at Riverhead Highschool, in Riverhead New York in 1971, and went on to have one son. Phil put family first, always, and was a dedicated father and husband. He was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his family.
After he retired as the Executive Director of LACIL, he mainly concentrated on home projects, wood-working, and learning about history, to cultivate and occupy his time.
Phil is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Theisen; son, Robert Theisen; daughter-in-law, Rachel Theisen; and his mother, Marie Theisen.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held in Phil's honor at Forest Presbyterian Church in Forest, Virginia, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. All family, friends, and people who were touched by Phil's life are welcome to attend. Face masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, specifically the "Heart of Virginia Fund (In memory of Dennis G. Theisen & Robert S. Haizlip)," at 1100 Commerce Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 29, 2021.