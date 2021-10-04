Mario Lateef "Big Jug" Mitchell
May 10, 1974 - September 29, 2021
Funeral service for Mario Mitchell, 47, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Reverend Clifford E. Jones will officiate.
Mr. Mitchell, who passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his home in Opelika, Alabama, was born May 10, 1974, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Monday, October 4, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
He leaves a lifetime of precious memories to be cherished by: wife, Arlicia Mitchell of Opelika, AL; two sons, Jamario Mitchell and Jamius Mitchell both of Opelika, AL; father, Larry (Anita) Mills of Opelika, AL; five sisters, Shakonda Mitchell, Emily Mills, Lauren Mills, Chelsea Mills and Monique Stephens of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Riley Mitchell, Prince Mitchell, Paxton Mitchell, Reigna Landers, Kylan Sutherlin and Cairo Remebert all of Opelika, AL; eight uncles, Robert Mitchell, Curtis Mills, Wayne (Mattie) Gibson, Eugene Gibson all of Opelika, AL, Wesley Hodge, Jacob Hodge, Donald Hodge and Ronald Hodge all of Atlanta, GA; five aunts, Shirley Ann Swanson, Carolyn Finley, Alva Gibson all of Opelika, AL, Aileen Paris and Geraldine Brown both of Chattanooga, TN; mother-in-law, Mary Hale of Opelika, AL; three brothers-in-law, Eric Hodge, Tyree Freeman and Morris (Sherry) Freeman all of Opelika, AL; a sister-in-law, Sylvia (Michael Strickland) of Auburn, AL; a special cousin, Daryl Mitchell of Opelika, AL; a very special niece , Jalexus "Big Lex" Holmes-Mitchell of Opelika, AL; a very special nephew, Jaichis Holmes of Opelika, AL; special friends, Jeffery Harris, Troy Booth, Ann Lewis all of Opelika, AL, Anthony Johnson, George Bandy, Jr., Clarence Bradley all of Atlanta, GA, and Michael Strickland of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 4, 2021.