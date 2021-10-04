Menu
Mario Lateef "Big Jug" Mitchell
1974 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Mario Lateef "Big Jug" Mitchell

May 10, 1974 - September 29, 2021

Funeral service for Mario Mitchell, 47, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Reverend Clifford E. Jones will officiate.

Mr. Mitchell, who passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his home in Opelika, Alabama, was born May 10, 1974, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Monday, October 4, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

He leaves a lifetime of precious memories to be cherished by: wife, Arlicia Mitchell of Opelika, AL; two sons, Jamario Mitchell and Jamius Mitchell both of Opelika, AL; father, Larry (Anita) Mills of Opelika, AL; five sisters, Shakonda Mitchell, Emily Mills, Lauren Mills, Chelsea Mills and Monique Stephens of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Riley Mitchell, Prince Mitchell, Paxton Mitchell, Reigna Landers, Kylan Sutherlin and Cairo Remebert all of Opelika, AL; eight uncles, Robert Mitchell, Curtis Mills, Wayne (Mattie) Gibson, Eugene Gibson all of Opelika, AL, Wesley Hodge, Jacob Hodge, Donald Hodge and Ronald Hodge all of Atlanta, GA; five aunts, Shirley Ann Swanson, Carolyn Finley, Alva Gibson all of Opelika, AL, Aileen Paris and Geraldine Brown both of Chattanooga, TN; mother-in-law, Mary Hale of Opelika, AL; three brothers-in-law, Eric Hodge, Tyree Freeman and Morris (Sherry) Freeman all of Opelika, AL; a sister-in-law, Sylvia (Michael Strickland) of Auburn, AL; a special cousin, Daryl Mitchell of Opelika, AL; a very special niece , Jalexus "Big Lex" Holmes-Mitchell of Opelika, AL; a very special nephew, Jaichis Holmes of Opelika, AL; special friends, Jeffery Harris, Troy Booth, Ann Lewis all of Opelika, AL, Anthony Johnson, George Bandy, Jr., Clarence Bradley all of Atlanta, GA, and Michael Strickland of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church
650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
Prayers to family and friends. May he rest in peace.
Margaret Young (Brown)
October 11, 2021
With deepest sympathy
Delaner pitts
Family
October 6, 2021
Rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go thru this very difficult time. Mario will truly be missed.
Andrea M Brooks
Work
October 5, 2021
May I keep y'all in my prayers and rest in peace big homie jug
Lamar taylor
October 5, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Betty Maddox
Friend
October 5, 2021
May the Lord God grant you strength and peace during this difficult time. Jug will definitely be missed from the Opelika and Troy community. I appreciate your coaching my son while he played recreational football years ago.
Tawana Willis
Friend
October 5, 2021
You will Always be RememberedWe will always love you
Annie Baker Marbury
Family
October 4, 2021
Jug, you will never be forgotten cousin. Your New York family loves you are we are forever heartbroken. We will miss your visits, laughter, huge hugs, genuine love, and ability to make everything better by just being you. But, we know that we will meet again. Forever in our hearts. Love, Mitchell and Blue Family (Syracuse, NY)
Shanika Mitchell-Saint Jean
Family
October 4, 2021
You are gone but you will never be forgotten Rest In Peace
Brenda Graham
October 4, 2021
My heart and soul is with the family during this difficult time . May God continue to watch over you guys during this sad time . I´m praying for the family
Kim Foreman
October 4, 2021
Sending condolences to your family. May you find peace in this time of sadness.
Cynthia Smith and family
Friend
October 4, 2021
Sending my condolences
Delaner pitts
Family
October 4, 2021
Waldon's
October 4, 2021
My heart in prayer for the family of my friend!
Priscilla France
October 4, 2021
Big Mitch, I will miss you dearly my friend. Condolences to the entire family and to all those that love Mario. I can hear him say, "Sophia you know who I love? I love who loves Jug." He loved a lot of people!
Sophia Hunt
October 4, 2021
