Dr. Thelton W. McCorcleMay 19, 1933 - April 4, 2022Thelton Wayne McCorcle was born on May 19th, 1933 in Colorado City, Texas to Finnis McCorcle and Julia Robison. After graduating from Odessa High School (TX) he was accepted into the US Marine Corp and served in the Korean War. His service in the Marines and US Army earned him the GI Bill which afforded him two bachelors and ultimately the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M.After leaving active duty with the Army he found a career with USDA where he served in Puerto Rico, Miami and Alabama.He was the Export Veterinarian at the International Airport in Miami for 12 years while attending Army Reserves. The completion of the General Staff College allowed him to be promoted to Colonel. Being transferred to Auburn with USDA was a welcome change from the hectic Miami life.While being stationed in Germany he met his wife of 47 years, Elisabeth.He left Terra Firma, as he would say, on April 4th, 2022.He is survived by his wife Elisabeth, 4 children, and 8 grandchildren. He was grateful for the care of Compassus and he appreciated the expertise of Dr. Bantwal Baliga, Dr. Rhodes, Dr. Holmes, and Dr. Brian Wood.Family members remember him as diligent, generous, relaxed, smoking his pipe and drawing pictures. It could be said, what he enjoyed most out of life was to make people laugh.His best friend Richard McCormick said, "McCorcle cannot be corrupted".Our loss is immense.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 8th beginning at 10:00 a.m. CST at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory will be directing.