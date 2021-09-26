Womack, Lecia



May 23, 1961 - September 10, 2021



On September 10, 2021 Lecia Womack-Taylor, loving wife, mother of two children, and grandmother of one child passed away at the age of 60.



Lecia was born on May 23, 1961, in Santa Anna, CA to Mattie and Robert Taylor. She received her nail license in Austin, TX in 1987. Lecia, her spouse James, and daughter, Jessica moved to Omaha in the early 90s. Together they welcomed their second child Wali in 1994.



Lecia had a passion for entrepreneurship. She was the founder of Original Gangster Gear and Nails by Lecia. She was magnetic, full of life, and arguably one of the best cooks. She was an active member of the 12-step program and at the time of death celebrated 8 years of sobriety. She had a presence that could be felt in every room, and those that call her family and friend will sorely miss her.



Lecia is survived by her husband and best friend, James; her two children, Jessica and Wali; one grandchild, Sunniva; her sister-in-law, Alma; as well as several siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on October 1, at Lifegate Church on 726 S 55th St., Omaha, at 3pm. Flowers or donations may be sent to: 3324 Hamilton St., Omaha, NE 68131 in care of Jessica Olsen.



Kremer Funeral Home



6302 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.