Joan and Joel, you raised one heck of a great guy. When I heard of Mike´s passing, my heart sunk. Then I was flooded with memories of soccer trips and all the great times we had. Mike was always a loyal friend. Even when we played on opposing teams there was always a hug and a high five following the game. He will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences are with you and the entire Edwards family.

Cole Witthauer March 17, 2021