Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael David Edwards
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Edwards, Michael David

September 4, 1983 - March 10, 2021

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Saturday, March 20th, from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 11am. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. To leave condolences and for full obituary, please visit: heafeyheafey.com

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
20
Service
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Love and healing to the Edwards family in your time of great loss
Dan Crowell
March 26, 2021
Joan and Joel, you raised one heck of a great guy. When I heard of Mike´s passing, my heart sunk. Then I was flooded with memories of soccer trips and all the great times we had. Mike was always a loyal friend. Even when we played on opposing teams there was always a hug and a high five following the game. He will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences are with you and the entire Edwards family.
Cole Witthauer
March 17, 2021
Joan and Joel, my deepest sympathies for your loss. May his memory be eternal. Craig
Craig Clawson
March 15, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences to the entire Edwards family. Sending prayers of healing to you all.
Gregory A Ahl
March 15, 2021
It was with great sadness that I heard of the passing of Michael. I have such wonderful memories of him as a soccer player who granted me the privilege of coaching him for so many years. Please accept my condolences at this very difficult time
Anthony Adams
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results