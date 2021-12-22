My deepest sympathy to family. My brother (Greg) and I lived only a half block away for the Janus family. We all grew up together and had many fun times. I will admit being a little jealous of Rich getting a Corvette and 409 when the rest of us teenagers got $500.00 junkers...yet we all were friends. Later in life I had Rich remove trees at a couple properties...always reasonable and done right. Rest in Peace!
Jim Spevak
Friend
January 5, 2022
I bought many chainsaws from Rich over the years. Ended up being pretty good friends. I always saw the bond he had with Ricky when I was there and he always sent something special home for my son each time I visited. Both physical items and advise. I´ll miss him and our talks.
Kenton
Friend
December 29, 2021
I met Rich in 2000 after I retired. I would help him trim and/or remove trees. He kept our fireplace in good supply. Most of all I remember his love and care for Ricky. He couldn´t handle someone else trying to care for "his" son. I met two of his daughters; but Ricky stood out because Rich knew he needed him.
Rich was not a selfish man, and I miss the times we had.
Dann Miller
Friend
December 29, 2021
I grew up with Richard and Kathy, living a few blocks away, growing up!! I have a lot of warm (and some funny) memories of Rich´s parties, his corvette, his mom and dad and family and hiring my daughter as an Apprentice/Intern Tree Trimmer! And I will never forget Richard as my GREAT-GO-TO mechanic! Rich you will be sorely missed!!
Alyce Stanek-Teply-Miller
Friend
December 29, 2021
I will miss Rich. Tree's and chainsaws was his life and giving Ricky a good life