My deepest sympathy to family. My brother (Greg) and I lived only a half block away for the Janus family. We all grew up together and had many fun times. I will admit being a little jealous of Rich getting a Corvette and 409 when the rest of us teenagers got $500.00 junkers...yet we all were friends. Later in life I had Rich remove trees at a couple properties...always reasonable and done right. Rest in Peace!

Jim Spevak Friend January 5, 2022