Richard E. Janus
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Janus, Richard E.

Age 74 - December 19, 2021

ARRANGEMENTS PENDING

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Jan
13
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
2617 S 31st St., NE
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
Tina Fihaley
January 12, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 11, 2022
My deepest sympathy to family. My brother (Greg) and I lived only a half block away for the Janus family. We all grew up together and had many fun times. I will admit being a little jealous of Rich getting a Corvette and 409 when the rest of us teenagers got $500.00 junkers...yet we all were friends. Later in life I had Rich remove trees at a couple properties...always reasonable and done right. Rest in Peace!
Jim Spevak
Friend
January 5, 2022
I bought many chainsaws from Rich over the years. Ended up being pretty good friends. I always saw the bond he had with Ricky when I was there and he always sent something special home for my son each time I visited. Both physical items and advise. I´ll miss him and our talks.
Kenton
Friend
December 29, 2021
I met Rich in 2000 after I retired. I would help him trim and/or remove trees. He kept our fireplace in good supply. Most of all I remember his love and care for Ricky. He couldn´t handle someone else trying to care for "his" son. I met two of his daughters; but Ricky stood out because Rich knew he needed him. Rich was not a selfish man, and I miss the times we had.
Dann Miller
Friend
December 29, 2021
I grew up with Richard and Kathy, living a few blocks away, growing up!! I have a lot of warm (and some funny) memories of Rich´s parties, his corvette, his mom and dad and family and hiring my daughter as an Apprentice/Intern Tree Trimmer! And I will never forget Richard as my GREAT-GO-TO mechanic! Rich you will be sorely missed!!
Alyce Stanek-Teply-Miller
Friend
December 29, 2021
I will miss Rich. Tree's and chainsaws was his life and giving Ricky a good life
Steven Kounovsky
Friend
December 27, 2021
A great neighbor.
ToddKallhoff
Friend
December 25, 2021
