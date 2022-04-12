Pyles, Sandra Lee



November 28, 1934 - April 10, 2022



Sandra Lee Pyles, age 87, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 10, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sandra was born November 28, 1934 in Council Bluffs to the late Herman and Adeline (Bryson) Knott. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1952. Sandra married Robert S. "Bob" Pyles on April 18, 1964. Together they owned and operated Bob Pyles Photography Studio at Lake Manawa.



Sandra was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and the Serra Club.



In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pyles in 1999; great-grandson, Sailor Lawrence; brothers, Charles and Bill Knott. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Tom) Wegner; Sundee (Fred) Pyles-Murray, all of Council Bluffs; 3 grandchildren, Cassy Lawrence, Addee and Sam Murray; 2 great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Maizy Lawrence.



VISITATION with the family: Wednesday, 5-7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10am, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3304 4th Ave. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at the Corpus Christi Social Hall. Memorials are suggested to Corpus Christi Catholic Church.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2022.